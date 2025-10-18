© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Valley prepares to build new early learning center: 'I feel really lucky'

Spokane Public Radio | By Monica Carrillo-Casas
Published October 18, 2025 at 10:30 AM PDT
Children during a groundbreaking ceremony for an early learning center in Valley.
Courtesy of Mandi Rehn, superintendent of Valley School District
Children during a groundbreaking ceremony for an early learning center in Valley.

A new early learning center north of Spokane in the town of Valley is set to open next fall, with the goal to bridge and improve child care for the rural community.

“They’ll start getting in the ground and moving dirt this week,” said Candace Harris, director for the current Valley Early Learning Center.

Funded by bond district saving and grants, Harris said the new 13,000-square-foot facility will operate similarly to its current center and offer year-round child care, special education and transitional kindergarten. The new space will replace the portable classrooms they had been using to operate the last 14 years and build six new classrooms. This will allow the center to serve at least 134 children, in comparison to the current 84, eliminating the wait list of 26 children.

She projects that it will cost about $10 million and be located near the Columbia Virtual Academy.

“To be able to have the opportunity to do something like this is amazing,” Harris said.

In the past, she emphasized many people have turned down job opportunities in the rural town of Valley because of the lack of child care. She said this could help alleviate those worries for potential new neighbors, commuters and surrounding rural areas.

“We really have kids enrolled from not just the Valley community, but from Springdale, Loon Lake, Chewelah. We have people that come all the way from Colville, you know, so we serve a pretty large area,” Harris said.

Mandi Rehn, superintendent of Valley School District, echoed Harris’s statement, noting that about 50% of the kids at the current learning center are from outside of Valley while the other half are from the town.

Rehn also said many of their staff, who don’t live in the area and have young children, rely on the learning center. By being able to build a new space, this will also help keep retention rates and be a resource to them, she said.

“I feel really lucky to be able to be part of a community that supports its youngest learners in such a great way,” Harris said.
Regional News
Monica Carrillo-Casas
Monica Carrillo-Casas joined SPR in July 2024 as a rural reporter through the WSU College of Communication’s Murrow Fellows program. Monica focuses on rural issues in northeast Washington for both the Spokesman-Review and SPR.

Before joining SPR’s news team, Monica Carrillo-Casas was the Hispanic life and affairs reporter at the Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carrillo-Casas interned and worked as a part-time reporter at the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, through Voces Internship of Idaho, where she covered the University of Idaho tragic quadruple homicide. She was also one of 16 students chosen for the 2023 POLITICO Journalism Institute — a selective 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students that offers training and workshops to sharpen reporting skills.
