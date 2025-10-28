© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane leaders come together to give anti-camping enforcement more teeth

Spokane Public Radio | By Eliza Billingham
Published October 28, 2025 at 6:15 AM PDT
Rebecca White/Spokane Public Radio
Spokane City Council clarified that "obstructing public property" can mean blocking any part of the sidewalk.

An emergency ordinance called "Safe and Accessible Public Spaces" gives police more discretion to connect people to services or cite them for breaking the law

Police in Spokane now have more discretion to cite people who are obstructing public property, lighting fires, or harming trees.

Spokane City Council voted unanimously Monday night to pass an emergency ordinance called “Safe and Accessible Public Spaces.”

It gives police more freedom to decide how to handle camping in public or obstruction of property. Connecting people to services is still a priority under the ordinance, but escalating citations are also an option for repeat offenders.

The measure also prioritizes cleaning encampments that are close to parks, daycares, and schools.

District 1 council member Michael Cathcart was one of the driving forces behind the code update, but he thanked each of his colleagues by name on the dais.

“This has truly been the most collaborative process in my six years on council," he said. "I really hope that perhaps it's the beginning of a new way of us working together up here.”

District 3 council member Kitty Klitzke also applauded the collaboration that went into the new ordinance.

"We've had more participation than last time from our prosecution, our legal department, and the police legal department to make sure that this one will actually be workable," she said. "This is our best effort so far at bipartisan collaboration as well. We've had more public engagement on this issue than I think any council has ever had before because it's an important and difficult issue that we have to keep working on."

Council member Jonathan Bingle was optimistic about the lasting impact this ordinance could have.

"This policy, in in my opinion, does have the ability to be a legacy piece for us as a council," he said.

Because the measure was passed as an emergency ordinance, the new rules went into effect immediately.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

