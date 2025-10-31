'That extra edge': Spokane Velocity hosts first home playoff game in club history

The Spokane Velocity are hosting their first ever playoff home game this Sunday.

The men’s professional soccer team had an unexpected playoff run in their inaugural season last year, making it to the final round but losing to Union Omaha.

Velocity fans are now asking, could this first round home field advantage bode better things for this year's postseason?

Velocity defender Jalen Chrisler knows the difference that playing at home can make.

“The crowd and that energy that they can provide for us and kind of helping us, especially in those moments—there’s going to be tough moments in the game, there's going to be moments where you’re tired—they help push us across that end line," he said.

The Everett native and Gonzaga grad wanted to make his way back home after playing for a handful of teams across the country.

It’s a privilege, he says, to play in front of people you feel connected to.

That’s especially important for the playoffs.

“Having the support behind you, I think it just gives you that extra edge," Chrisler said. "It gives you that extra little bit of confidence. You know they’re going to be behind you the whole time.”

Velocity's first home playoff game Listen • 0:49

This season has given fans a lot to root for. Velocity led USL League One for much of the season. Chrisler says this is one of the most stacked teams he's been a part of.

"Top to bottom, I think [this is] the most quality that I've seen in a locker room [...] both on and off the pitch," he said. "Most guys have been needed in every position. I think we're pretty much two deep at every position. I think everyone's played a role this year."

After a little bit of slippage, Velocity is now third seed going into playoffs. Three wins stand between them and the post-season championship.

First, they need to win against Tormenta FC this Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium.