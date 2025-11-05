Cheney sees very tight races; many first-time public servants elected in Spokane County

Small town elections tend to have low voter turnouts but can have nail-biting margins. That's true in Cheney, where a challenger with no experience in political office may eke out a victory against a seven-year incumbent mayor.

While most other incumbents across the county are likely to be re-elected, plenty of races featured two first-time hopefuls. There were also dozens of people who ran uncontested. Once results are finalized on Nov. 25, plenty of winners will be sworn into public office for the very first time.

Cheney

MAYOR

Elsa Martin (50.59%)

Chris Grover (48.31%)

Grover has been mayor of Cheney since 2018. Martin is a first-time candidate and engineer with deep connections to Cheney's church and youth sport communities. Almost 1,200 ballots have been counted and Martin currently leads by 27 votes, so it's still too early to call this race.

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 1

Mia Pesefea (29.65%)

Shelly Hahn (68.52%)

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 2

Rebecca Long (49.62%)

Timothy Steiner (49.45%)

This Cheney City Council race is even tighter than the Cheney mayor race. Long, a software engineer, and Steiner, a firefighter EMT, are both first time candidates. About 1,100 ballots have been counted and Long currently leads by two votes.

Deer Park

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 6

David Aufdencamp (55.49%)

Tony Bailey (39.79%)

Latah

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 1

Yvonne Warren (13.33 %)

Nancy Conley (80%)

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 4

Marie E Supon (15.56%)

Adam W. Papini (51.11%)

So far, 45 ballots have been counted for this election, and 15 of them had write-in names on them. The two other Latah elections, one of which featured Corinna Rittgarn running for mayor unopposed, had two write-ins total.

Liberty Lake

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 4

Rick Klingler (56.37%)

Phil Folyer (42.18%)

Folyer was on the Liberty Lake Council from 2020-2023, but it looks like he will not be elected to serve again. Klingler is a first-time candidate.

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 6

Judie Schumacher (46.28%)

Arlene Fisher (52.14%)

Medical Lake

MAYOR

John Higgins (35.71%)

Terri Cooper (62.36%)

Cooper has been the mayor of Medical Lake since 2022.

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 1

Heath D. Wilbur (57.20%)

Kathleen Morse (37.90%)

Millwood

MAYOR

Shaun Culler (36.72%)

Shawna Beese (60.98%)

Both Culler and Beese are Gonzaga grads, and both have extensive Millwood City Council experience. Culler championed achievements like getting left turn lanes on Argonne through Millwood's business district. Beese ran on promises like "preserving our unique community charm."

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 1

Tina Seifert (68.09%)

Gareth Kahl (26.32%)

Spokane Valley

Voters are returning three incumbents to the Spokane Valley City Council and adding Kelly, who recently ran unsuccessfully for the state legislature.

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 1

Mike Kelly (57.95%)

Kristopher Pockell (41.52%)

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 4

Daryl Williams (31.95%)

Ben Wick (67.18%)

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 5

Catherine Nelson (42.72%)

Pam Haley (55.58%)

Haley is currently the mayor of Spokane Valley and also serves on City Council. Nelson criticized Haley for raising taxes, defunding police, and not being a real Republican.

CITY COUNCIL POSITION 7

Laura Padden (61.95%)

Brad Hohn (36.24%)

