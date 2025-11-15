On the Edge: Spokane Velocity one win away from being USL League One champions

The Spokane Velocity are in Knoxville, Tennessee to take on One Knox FC for the United Soccer League's League One championship game.

Velocity midfielder Marky Hernández says the word of the season has been “resiliency.”

That’s been clear in the soccer club’s two home playoff games that went into overtime and then penalty kicks.

In both games, Hernández came off the bench in high pressure moments to keep his team going.

“The game isn't over till it's over," he said. "Anything can happen. You could be down two-zero, three-zero, like, that don't change. You just keep going, honestly, until the last minute, legit—because that's how championship teams are made.”

Forward Neco Brett says those hard earned playoff wins actually give Velocity more confidence going into the final game.

“We always feel like we can come back," he said. "Once you have a positive mindset, 95% of the time you're going to get a positive outcome.”

The veteran Jamaican player has experience in both the MLS and USL Championship. He's advising younger players to avoid psyching themselves out by focusing on what they can control.

“Don't overthink it, you know what I mean?" he said. "Just go there, enjoy, and most importantly, your effort—that's something you always can control. Always give your best. And just communicate and just enjoy the game because that's when you play at your best. And for a finalist, you want to play at your best.”

Hernández, who has also spent part of his career in higher tier leagues, has spent most of his life figuring out how to handle pressure.

“Growing up, I feel like breathing techniques work," he said. "Other than that, just the motivation, obviously. People have different motivations – mine tends to be my son, my family, so that's what gets me through. He's four.”

Velocity is the third seed playing against regular season champs One Knox on their home turf.

That might seem intimidating, but Brett says the entire locker room has felt good this week.

"Tone is good. Good vibes, you know, everyone laughing," he said. "But when it's time to practice, everyone is zoning in and ready to work hard. Everyone knows it's a big game on the weekend. But, day by day, we're preparing ourselves to be ready for the finals and just enjoying it at the same time.”

You can watch the game on ESPN+ at 2 pm PST this Sunday, or head downtown Spokane to Flatstick Pub for a watch party with other Velocity fans.