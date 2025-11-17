© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane Velocity return home trophy-less from USL League One finals

By Eliza Billingham
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM PST
Velocity fans watched as all hope disappeared during the final minutes of the championship game.
Eliza Billingham/SPR
Velocity fans at Flatstick Pub in downtown Spokane watched all hope disappear during the final moments of the championship game.

Spokane Velocity land back at GEG this afternoon—without a USL League One title. It's the second year in a row the expansion team has come up one win short.

Sunday's watch party at Flatstick Pub was standing room only, complete with drums, beer pitchers, and Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown.

But a goal from One Knox just four minutes into the game spelled an early doom.

Velocity recovered quickly, creating good chances but never completely following through.

A questionable call gave Knoxville a penalty kick minutes into the second half. That round the right corner of the net. Velocity was never able to answer either point.

It hurts, says fan syndicate president Jonathan Ehrenberg, but it won’t stop soccer in Spokane.

“There’s a hunger here," he said. "The last two seasons, it’s shown we’ve been there, we can do this, our squad can do this. We’re there for them every match on and off the field. And I think it just shows that it’s growing more and more each time.”

Professional soccer is still happening in Spokane. The Zephyr, the city’s top tier women’s team, are just starting their regular season. 

They’ll be on the road during the colder months until a milder Spokane spring brings them back to ONE Spokane Stadium.
Eliza Billingham
Eliza Billingham is a full-time news reporter for SPR. She earned her master’s degree in journalism from Boston University, where she was selected as a fellow with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting to cover an illegal drug addiction treatment center in Hanoi, Vietnam. She’s spent her professional career in Spokane, covering everything from rent crises and ranching techniques to City Council and sober bartenders. Originally from the Chicago suburbs, she’s lived in Vietnam, Austria and Jerusalem and will always be a slow runner and a theology nerd.

