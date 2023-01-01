KPBX: Friday 7pm-8pm

The music itself goes by a lot of names: Lounge, Space Age Bachelor Pad Music, Rat Pack, easy listening, orchestrated pop, cocktail music, exotica, and many others. It’s basically popular American musical from the middle part of the 20th century.

The show covers roughly the years from 1955 to 1965; after the end of the Big Band Era and before the dominance of Rock and Roll.

Each hour-long show will be a mix of vocal and instrumental music and is focused around a theme.

About the Host: Jason Croft has been collecting, enjoying, and programming lounge, easy-listening, and other music of the Atomic Age for over two decades. Now he is sharing this genre with you every Saturday and Sunday night with the Atomic Age Cocktail Party on WILL-FM. When he’s not knee-deep in his record collection, he’s the Technical Director for The 21st, local host for Here and Now, and one of the voices of AM580 on the weekends.

Visit the show's website.