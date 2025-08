Monday-Wednesday 12:00-1:00 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 1:00-2:00 p.m. on SPR News

BBC Newshour delivers an hour of headlines, commentary and compelling reports from the BBC’s team of correspondents and probing interviews with the newsmakers at the heart of every story. Newshour provides explanation, debate and background on why events are happening and explores their impact on our lives.

