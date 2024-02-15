© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Firehouse Sessions

Anne Christine - Firehouse Sessions Winner

By Savanna Rothe
Published February 15, 2024 at 12:01 PM PST
See and hear performances from local folk-pop artist Anne Christine

Emerging Spokane singer-songwriter Anne McCaslin, who makes music as Anne Christine, was one of the three winners of Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest.

In this interview, Anne talks to E.J. Iannelli about her transition into music from poetry, her day job in music education, as well as the support she receives from her brother Brian, who performs independently as McCASLIN. She also provides some background on the songs you'll hear in her Firehouse Sessions audio interview and her videos.

Accompanied by Brian, Anne Christine gave three live performances of her original songs in the Spokane Public Radio performance space. Watch the videos for "Love Letter to the Tree Outside My Window," "Slow Down" and "Lonelier" below.

Special thanks to Megan Kennedy and Rogue Heart Media for helping to make the videos possible!

Audio by Aiden Cook. Video by Megan Kennedy and Savanna Rothe. Video editing by Tony Peterson.

Savanna Rothe
Savanna has been hooked on public radio since she was a child listening to Boise State Public Radio in the car with her family. As SPR's Marketing and Events Specialist, Savanna drives all external and internal marketing, designs print and digital ads, and creates the photos, videos, and graphics you'll find on SPR's digital platforms. She also helps plan, coordinate, and execute Spokane Public Radio outreach events.
