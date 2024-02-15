Anne Christine - Firehouse Sessions Winner

Emerging Spokane singer-songwriter Anne McCaslin, who makes music as Anne Christine, was one of the three winners of Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest.

In this interview, Anne talks to E.J. Iannelli about her transition into music from poetry, her day job in music education, as well as the support she receives from her brother Brian, who performs independently as McCASLIN. She also provides some background on the songs you'll hear in her Firehouse Sessions audio interview and her videos.

Accompanied by Brian, Anne Christine gave three live performances of her original songs in the Spokane Public Radio performance space. Watch the videos for "Love Letter to the Tree Outside My Window," "Slow Down" and "Lonelier" below.

Special thanks to Megan Kennedy and Rogue Heart Media for helping to make the videos possible!

Audio by Aiden Cook. Video by Megan Kennedy and Savanna Rothe. Video editing by Tony Peterson.