Firehouse Sessions

The Red Books - Firehouse Sessions Winner

By Savanna Rothe
Published April 18, 2024 at 12:01 PM PDT
The Red Books (L–R): Frank Sinclair (bass, vocals), Stanley Johnson (trumpet), Anthony Berkley (drums) and James Earl Berkley (guitar, vocals)

See and hear performances from the Coeur d'Alene-based neo-soul quartet

The neo-soul quartet The Red Books was one of the three winners of Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest.

In this interview, E.J. Iannelli speaks with the band's guitarist, James Earl Berkley, and bassist, Frank Sinclair, both of whom also swap lead vocal duties. The band’s full lineup includes Anthony Berkley on drums and Stanley Johnson on trumpet.

Frank and James offer some insight into the band's spontaneous origins, their balance of individual and collaborative songwriting and their priorities when composing and playing music. The pair also share the stories behind the songs you'll hear as part of this Firehouse Sessions audio interview and videos.

The Red Books recorded three live performances of their original songs in the Spokane Public Radio performance space. Watch the videos for "Manipulation," "Lethargy" and "The Closer" below.

