T.S the Solution - Firehouse Sessions Launch Collaborator

To kick off Spokane Public Radio's inaugural Firehouse Sessions Song Contest, judges asked Spokane based hip-hop artist T.S the Solution to collaborate on the launch.

In this interview, T.S (Devonte Pearson) speaks about how he created his stage name, gives an overview of the evolution of and inspiration for his music and talks about the music scene in Spokane. He also talks about other projects he's working on and gives some background on the tracks you'll hear on the airwaves.

T.S the Solution in the SPR Performance Studio

T.S entered the Spokane Public Radio performance studio with DJ Spicy Ketchup (Darby Meegan) to perform three original songs. Watch the videos for "Rollercoaster," "Simple" and "Scenery" below.

Rollercoaster

Simple

Scenery

Special thanks to Megan Kennedy and Rogue Heart Media for helping make the videos possible!

Audio by Aiden Cook.

Video by Megan Kennedy, E.J. Iannelli, and Savanna Rothe.

Video editing by Savanna Rothe.