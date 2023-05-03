"Hatchlings" at New Moon Art Gallery

Mark Barnes and Carol Herrmann of the New Moon Art Gallery joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to offer some details on "Hatchlings," a brand-new exhibition that's designed to showcase the work of high-school-aged artists.

Herrmann and Barnes provided a brief recap of the gallery's April "Spring Fling" exhibition before diving into the genesis of "Hatchlings" and its participants. They have been planning the exhibition for nearly 18 months, much of which involved reaching out to regional schools and art teachers as well as recruiting sponsors.

A total of nine schools across Spokane County are taking part in "Hatchlings'" inaugural year. The work on display varies from pen-and-ink drawings to large-scale, multi-component ceramic installations.

In addition to offering high-school students a chance to show their work in an established gallery space, "Hatchlings" is also intended to give audiences the opportunity to identify up-and-coming artists.

"Hatchlings" opens this Friday (May 5) and runs until May 27 at the New Moon Art Gallery in the Sprague Union district.

More information about Hatchlings or the New Moon Gallery is available by visiting the gallery's website or by calling (509) 413-9101.