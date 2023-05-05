© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
"Tea" at the Liberty Gallery

By E.J. Iannelli
Published May 5, 2023 at 1:40 PM PDT
Terri Griffin, "Frenemies," Midjourney AI-generated; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
1 of 8  — "Frenemies,"
Terri Griffin, "Frenemies," Midjourney AI-generated; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
The Liberty Gallery
Pierr Morgan, "Tea for Two"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
2 of 8  — Tea/TwoForTea-Morgan-lg.jpg
Pierr Morgan, "Tea for Two"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
The Liberty Gallery
J. Masterson, "March hare"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
3 of 8  — Tea/Jmasterson-march-hare.jpeg
J. Masterson, "March hare"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
The Liberty Gallery
Cherylee Duncan, "Tea and Bee"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
4 of 8  — Tea/Duncan-tea2.JPG
Cherylee Duncan, "Tea and Bee"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
The Liberty Gallery
Cherylee Duncan, "Tea Party"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
5 of 8  — Tea/Duncan-tea1.JPG
Cherylee Duncan, "Tea Party"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
The Liberty Gallery
Mary Pat Kanaley, "Tea Mosaic"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
6 of 8  — Tea/Mosaic.jpeg
Mary Pat Kanaley, "Tea Mosaic"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
The Liberty Gallery
Jill Smith, "Yunomi"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
7 of 8  — Tea/yunomi_Smith.jpg
Jill Smith, "Yunomi"; from the May 2023 "Tea" exhibition at the Liberty Gallery
The Liberty Gallery
Jill Smith, Amy Wharf, Cherylee Duncan and Drew Henry (L–R) in the SPR lobby
8 of 8  — Jill Smith, Amy Wharf, Cherylee Duncan, Drew Henry
Jill Smith, Amy Wharf, Cherylee Duncan and Drew Henry (L–R) in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio

Exhibiting artists and the owner of Revival Tea give details on the tea-themed art show

Artists Cherylee Duncan, Jill Smith and Amy Wharf entered the KPBX studio along with Revival Tea owner Drew Henry to chat with E.J. Iannelli about "Tea," a new exhibition at the Liberty Gallery in downtown Spokane.

"Tea" features a variety of two- and three-dimensional works by a number of different artists, all centered around the titular theme. There are mosaic-style paintings of teacups, mixed-media representations of teapots and even pieces inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

The exhibition is also meant to mark the 45th anniversary celebration of Pottery Place Plus, the artist-led co-op that curates the Liberty Gallery.

Smith is a founding member of Pottery Place Plus. Her work in this exhibition draws on yunomi, which are Japanese handle-less teacups. Duncan is a mixed-media artist whose colorful collages are included in the exhibition. Wharf's own pottery can be found among the 3D works in "Tea"; she also serves as the Liberty Gallery coordinator.

All three artists described their work and spoke to some of the other pieces that will also be on display.

As part of tonight's (May 5) First Friday activities, "Tea" will be hosting Revival Tea for a tea tasting. The Spokane-based tea company will be providing samples of three of their blends. Henry talked about his own love of tea and why this exhibition comes at a unique time for his company.

"Tea" opened at the Liberty Gallery at the start of this week. The exhibition will run there until the end of the month.

For more info on the exhibition, the location or opening times, visit the Pottery Place Plus website or call (509) 327-6920.

E.J. Iannelli
