"Tea" at the Liberty Gallery

Artists Cherylee Duncan, Jill Smith and Amy Wharf entered the KPBX studio along with Revival Tea owner Drew Henry to chat with E.J. Iannelli about "Tea," a new exhibition at the Liberty Gallery in downtown Spokane.

"Tea" features a variety of two- and three-dimensional works by a number of different artists, all centered around the titular theme. There are mosaic-style paintings of teacups, mixed-media representations of teapots and even pieces inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

The exhibition is also meant to mark the 45th anniversary celebration of Pottery Place Plus, the artist-led co-op that curates the Liberty Gallery.

Smith is a founding member of Pottery Place Plus. Her work in this exhibition draws on yunomi, which are Japanese handle-less teacups. Duncan is a mixed-media artist whose colorful collages are included in the exhibition. Wharf's own pottery can be found among the 3D works in "Tea"; she also serves as the Liberty Gallery coordinator.

All three artists described their work and spoke to some of the other pieces that will also be on display.

As part of tonight's (May 5) First Friday activities, "Tea" will be hosting Revival Tea for a tea tasting. The Spokane-based tea company will be providing samples of three of their blends. Henry talked about his own love of tea and why this exhibition comes at a unique time for his company.

"Tea" opened at the Liberty Gallery at the start of this week. The exhibition will run there until the end of the month.

For more info on the exhibition, the location or opening times, visit the Pottery Place Plus website or call (509) 327-6920.