Coeur d'Alene Symphony's "Across the Border" concert

Danh Pham, the music director of the Coeur d'Alene Symphony Orchestra, sat down in the KPBX studio with E.J. Iannelli ahead of this weekend's "Across the Border" concert.

This 2022–23 season finale will celebrate Latin culture with pieces like the "Intermedio" from La boda de Luis Alonso by Gerónimo Giménez, "La Fiesta Mexicana" by H. Owen Reed and selections from Jules Massenet's ballet Le Cid. Pham talked about how the "Across the Border" concert is part of a broader effort to introduce works by composers who are less frequently in the spotlight.

Pham also took the opportunity to review his first year as music director of the Coeur d'Alene Symphony Orchestra and discuss initiatives and visions for the future. Collaborations, he explains, are fast becoming integral to their programming, and exciting visual elements are planned for concerts in the forthcoming 2023–24 "Bon Voyage" season.

In addition, he previewed the CdASO's free summer concerts, the year-round Saturdays with the Symphony events and some of the works that will be featured in 2023–24.

The CdASO has its “Across the Border” concert this weekend, with an evening performance on Friday, May 12, and a subsequent afternoon performance on Saturday, May 13. Both are at The Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene.

For tickets and more information about all the upcoming events, visit the Coeur d'Alene Symphony Orchestra website.