TAC at the Lake's "Clue: The Musical"

Jolena and Evelyn Long, Natalie and Colin Thomas as well as Jeffrey Rocco of Theatre Arts Center (TAC) joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to provide some background on their new production of Clue: The Musical.

The board-game-inspired, murder-mystery musical opens this weekend at the Liberty Lake community theater, better known as TAC at the Lake. It marks the end of the organization's 2022–23 season.

Evelyn and Natalie are young actors who are divvying up duties with two other performers (Toby Shular and Anna Carr) as the show's detective. Colin has been cast as the double for Clue's narrator and victim, Mr. Boddy. Jolena is playing the frequently widowed socialite Mrs. Peacock. Rocco is directing the production along with Paige Jackson.

The cast members talked about their characters, their prior acting experience, and why they chose to split the detective role among four young actors. As director, Rocco explained the musical's parallels and contrasts with the board game as well as the 1985 film starring Tim Curry.

Rocco also provided some detail on TAC at the Lake's upcoming 2023–24 season and the productions that were chosen as part of its "unsung heroes" theme.

Clue: The Musical opens on Friday, May 12 at TAC at the Lake (22910 E Appleway Ave, Liberty Lake) and runs there until May 28. Tickets, showtimes and more information are available through the TAC at the Lake website.