Spokane Children's Theatre's "The Music Man"

Charles Fletcher, Jayce Fortin, Jude Hood and Hannah Vanhoff came into the KPBX studio to speak with E.J. Iannelli about the Spokane Children's Theatre's new production of The Music Man. The show opens this weekend and marks the close of the theater's 2022–23 season.

Fortin is directing this production. Fletcher is playing Harold Hill, the charismatic con artist who arrives in small-town Iowa with the aim of selling its residents non-existent instruments and uniforms. He falls for prim Marion (played by Vanhoff), who sees the good in Hill when he takes her younger brother Winthrop (played by Hood) under his wing.

The Music Man was a hit when it made its stage debut in 1957 and also met with great success as a 1962 film.

The actors discussed how their individual approaches to their characters might have been influenced by the film before offering a little background on their personal acting history.

Fortin talked about some of her directorial choices for this show. She also touched on Spokane Children's Theatre's popular upcoming summer camps and which shows audiences can expect to see during the 2023–24 season.

The Music Man opens this Friday (May 19) at Spokane Children's Theater (2727 N Madelia St #5) and runs there until June 4. There is an ASL-interpreted performance on May 21.

For tickets and more information, visit the theater's website or call (509) 328-4886