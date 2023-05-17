© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest 2023: Wednesday

Published May 17, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT
Day 1 of our May 2023 MusicFest Northwest Kids' Concert features these young musicians: Pianist Nathan Zhao, duo pianists Alesia Levchenko and Tatyana Zdanevskaia, pianist Natalie Clay and pianist Linda Jiang (hour 1). Also, duo flutists Ananya Parilapalli and Michelle Chen, pianist Yasmine Tehrani, soprano Sadie Overstreet, pianist Teah Li, pianist Tiffany Tian, violinist Adeline Kovell and vocalist Mia Kubicek.

Hear hour one by clicking the play button above the photos on this webpage, and listen to hour two below.

MusicFest Northwest Kids' Concert Day 1 Hour 2

