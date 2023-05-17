From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest 2023: Wednesday
1 of 11 — mia.png
Mia Kubicek
Savanna Rothe
2 of 11 — adeline.png
Adeline Kovell
Savanna Rothe
3 of 11 — Tiffany.png
Tiffany Tian
Savanna Rothe
4 of 11 — yasmime.png
Yasmine Therani
Savanna Rothe
5 of 11 — sadie.png
Sadie Overstreet
Savanna Rothe
6 of 11 — DSC_0085.png
Teah Li
Savanna Rothe
7 of 11 — micheleananya.png
Michele Chen and Ananya Parlapalli
Savanna Rothe
8 of 11 — DSC_0041.png
Linda Jiang
Savanna Rothe
9 of 11 — DSC_0029.png
Natalie Clay
Savanna Rothe
10 of 11 — DSC_0012.png
Tatyana Zdaneskaia and Alesia Levchenko
Savanna Rothe
11 of 11 — nathan.png
Nathan Zhao
Day 1 of our May 2023 MusicFest Northwest Kids' Concert features these young musicians: Pianist Nathan Zhao, duo pianists Alesia Levchenko and Tatyana Zdanevskaia, pianist Natalie Clay and pianist Linda Jiang (hour 1). Also, duo flutists Ananya Parilapalli and Michelle Chen, pianist Yasmine Tehrani, soprano Sadie Overstreet, pianist Teah Li, pianist Tiffany Tian, violinist Adeline Kovell and vocalist Mia Kubicek.
Hear hour one by clicking the play button above the photos on this webpage, and listen to hour two below.
MusicFest Northwest Kids' Concert Day 1 Hour 2