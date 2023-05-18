From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest 2023, Thursday, 2nd Hour
1 of 7 — liam.png
Liam Dwyler
Savanna Rothe
2 of 7 — jonathan.png
Jonathan Cheng
Savanna Rothe
3 of 7 — stella.png
Stella Xu
Savanna Rothe
4 of 7 — aries.png
Aries Maier
Savanna Rothe
5 of 7 — yunju.png
Yunju Cho
Savanna Rothe
6 of 7 — LCStringQuartet.png
Lewis and Clark String Quartet
Savanna Rothe
7 of 7 — christopher.png
Christopher Lee Anderson
Savanna Rothe
Thurday's second hour of MusicFest Northwest performers are Liam Dwyer, violin, Jonathan Cheng, piano, Stella Yu, piano, Aries Maier, soprano, Yunju Cho, violin, the LC String Quartet and Christopher Lee Anderson, piano and violin.