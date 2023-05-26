The MAC's ArtFest 2023 and "The Wyeths: Three Generations" exhibition

On behalf of the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, Anna Bresnahan and Kayla Tackett joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about some of the MAC's activities this summer.

Tackett is the MAC's director of exhibitions and collections. She spoke about The Wyeths: Three Generations — Works from the Bank of America Collection, an exhibition that opened two weeks ago and will continue throughout the summer. It features four artists from the Wyeth family: N.C. Wyeth (1882–1945), Andrew (1917–2009), Jamie (b. 1946) and Henriette (1907–1999).

Their larger bodies of work have clear similarities as well as marked differences, and Tackett delved into some of the subjects and styles that are either common among the family or unique to its individual artists. She also talked about some of her favorite pieces in the 66-work exhibition.

Bresnahan, a development officer at the MAC, is also the organizer of ArtFest. This is her second time overseeing the popular event, which runs this year from June 2–4. She outlined some of the musical acts and artists who will be participating and offered some background on the festival's beer garden, food trucks and free kids' activities.

The Wyeths: Three Generations is already open and runs through August 20. To augment the exhibition, the MAC is also hosting a talk by Andrew Wyeth’s granddaughter, Victoria Browning Wyeth, on June 15.

More information about both the exhibition and the talk is available at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture website.

ArtFest runs the weekend of June 2–4. Additional details on its musical guests, artists or activities are available at the ArtFest website.