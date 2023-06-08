© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
The Manito Park Art Festival 2023

By E.J. Iannelli
Published June 8, 2023 at 11:58 AM PDT
Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Kelly Brown, Rose Honey
1 of 4  — Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Kelly Brown, Rose Honey
Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Kelly Brown and Rose Honey (L–R) of the Manito Park Art Festival in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Manito Park Art Festival poster 2023
2 of 4  — Manito Park Art Festival poster 2023
The 2023 Manito Park Art Festival poster
Chris Bovey / Manito Park Art Festival
The vendors and activities of the Manito Park Art Festival
3 of 4  — Manito Art Festival/image6.jpeg
The vendors and activities of the Manito Park Art Festival
Kelly Brown / Manito Park Art Festival
The vendors and activities of the Manito Park Art Festival
4 of 4  — Manito Art Festival/image4.jpeg
The vendors and activities of the Manito Park Art Festival
Kelly Brown / Manito Park Art Festival

The organizer and artists preview what's new about this year's event

Kelly Brown, Rose Honey and Reinaldo Gil Zambrano joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to discuss this year's Manito Park Art Festival, which takes place this Saturday.

Brown is the festival's lead organizer. Honey and Zambrano are both participating artists, with Zambrano being new to the event this year and Honey having been with the festival since its inception in 2021.

The artists offered some detail about their work and what they'll be displaying at the festival. They also talked about what advantages this event has for them as working artists and where it fits in alongside other summertime art-centric activities like ArtFest and Bazaar.

After highlighting some of the music, kid activities and food options that the Manito Park Art Festival is featuring this year, Brown also spoke about the special attention they give to emerging artists.

The Manito Park Art Festival runs from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, June 10 at Manito Park. More information is available at the festival's website.

E.J. Iannelli
