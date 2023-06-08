The Manito Park Art Festival 2023

Kelly Brown, Rose Honey and Reinaldo Gil Zambrano joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to discuss this year's Manito Park Art Festival, which takes place this Saturday.

Brown is the festival's lead organizer. Honey and Zambrano are both participating artists, with Zambrano being new to the event this year and Honey having been with the festival since its inception in 2021.

The artists offered some detail about their work and what they'll be displaying at the festival. They also talked about what advantages this event has for them as working artists and where it fits in alongside other summertime art-centric activities like ArtFest and Bazaar.

After highlighting some of the music, kid activities and food options that the Manito Park Art Festival is featuring this year, Brown also spoke about the special attention they give to emerging artists.

The Manito Park Art Festival runs from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, June 10 at Manito Park. More information is available at the festival's website.