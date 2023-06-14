Terrain's Bazaar 2023

Jackie Caro, Ginger Ewing, Melanie Hewitt and Katie Wilds sat down in the KPBX studio with E.J. Iannelli to preview this year's Bazaar, which takes place this Saturday.

Bazaar is an annual art market that showcases local artists, crafters and makers. It's organized by Terrain and is now in its ninth year as an event. Along with its support for emerging artists, Bazaar places special emphasis on affordability. Many items are priced at $100 or less.

Ewing is Terrain’s cofounder and executive director; Caro is the organization's operations director. Wilds and Hewitt are both participating artists, Wilds as owner of The Malted Mutt and Hewitt as the book artist behind LibroBuch (formerly Mel the Maker).

Ewing and Caro each talked about Bazaar's growth over the past decade and the nearly 150 artists that will be represented there this year. They also outlined the music, food and family activities that will augment the core event.

After providing some details on their individual creative backgrounds, Hewitt and Wilds shared their experience as Bazaar vendors as well as past and present participants in Terrain's Creative Enterprise professional development program.

Bazaar runs this Saturday (June 17) on Main Ave and Post Street in downtown Spokane. For more information, visit the Bazaar website.