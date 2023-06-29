© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Singer-songwriter John Hewitt

By E.J. Iannelli
Published June 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM PDT
Touring Canadian folk/country musician performs songs from his LP Broken Rebels

The Canadian singer-songwriter John Hewitt joined E.J. Iannelli in the SPR performance space to discuss life on the road and perform a selection of songs from his growing body of work, including his most recent album, Broken Rebels.

Hewitt's studio visit came ahead of his performances this evening at Arbor Crest Estate and tomorrow evening at the Cutter Theatre in Metaline Falls.

While sprinkling in songs like "Oklahoma" (from 2023's Broken Rebels), "Reconsider Me"/"It's a Funny Little World" (from 2022's Life, Blood & Tears) and "Won't Let You Down" (from 2021's Dead Lovers), Hewitt talked about his career so far and his sources of inspiration.

A video of John performing the medley is below.

John also touched on his trips into the United States, his packed touring schedule across the Northwest and the perks of taking part in events like the Red Lodge Songwriter Festival.

The Arbor Crest website has details and ticket information for this evening's (Thursday, June 29) concert, and the Cutter Theatre website has the same for tomorrow's (Friday, June 30) performance.

More information about John and his music is available at his website.

