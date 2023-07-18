The independent singer-songwriter Eli Lev stopped by the SPR performance space to chat with E.J. Iannelli and perform songs from his growing discography.

Lev now hails from Maryland and is currently on a back-to-back extended cross-country tour. He performed at the Snake Pit in Enaville, Idaho last night and was passing through Spokane on his way to a performance in Leavenworth.

His appearance in the SPR performance space began with the song “Growing up Growing Down” from his 2021 album Four Directions. The LP is actually a collection of four themed EPs: True North, Deep South, Way Out West and All Roads East.

Lev talked about that project as well as how the album versions of his songs, which tend to be full-band arrangements, depart from the stripped-down solo arrangements that he performs on the road.

He also discussed his background as a middle-school teacher on the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona and how the experience informed some of his songs.

Since releasing Four Directions, Lev has put out the EP Walk.Talk.Dance.Sing, a pandemic-influenced project. After performing the song “Treason” from Four Directions, he showcased his songs “Dancin’ on the Lawn” and “Singing Along for the First Time” from the more recent EP.

Lev's tour continues into Oregon and California before he starts heading eastward again.

More information about Lev, his music and tour schedule is available at his website. He also has a presence on Bandcamp.