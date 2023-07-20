Simply Three and Zuill Bailey

Following their appearances with the Attacca Quartet at the Northwest BachFest's Music in Manito concert series this week, Zack Clark (cello), Glen McDaniel (violin) and Nick Villalobos (bass) of the classical crossover trio Simply Three came into the SPR performance space along with Zuill Bailey.

Simply Three and Bailey will reunite this weekend for a Northwest BachFest Afterglow concert at Barrister Winery.

For their on-air From the Studio session, the group performed a classically arranged cover of Harry Styles' "As It Was" as well as two of their original songs, and all four guests chatted with host E.J. Iannelli about Simply Three's cross-genre sound.

Bailey, a world-renowned cellist who serves as Northwest BachFest's artistic director, talked about how he came across Simply Three and how they fit not only into the contemporary classical music landscape but also into the tradition of J.S. Bach.

The individual band members each offered some insight into how they first came together, their songwriting process and why they enjoy doing reworked instrumental covers of pop and rock songs like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Thriller."

They closed with a live performance of "Maverick" from their 2017 album Undefined.

Visit Simply Three's website for more information about the trio and their music.

For tickets and more information about the Afterglow concert featuring Simply Three this Saturday (July 22), head to the Northwest BachFest website or the Barrister Winery website.