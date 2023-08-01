Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's "Escape to Margaritaville"

Collin Pittman, Joshua Spencer and Jennifer Tindall of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's regional premiere of Escape to Margaritaville joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about the new production, which opens this weekend.

Pittman is making his professional directing debut with Escape to Margaritaville. Spencer is playing island bartender Brick; Tindall is playing Rachel, an environmentalist from Cincinnati who is trying to enjoy a tropical getaway with her friend Tammy (played by the show's choreographer, Angela Pierson). Rachel develops a connection with Brick's best friend, laid-back playboy Tully.

Cast member Oskar Owens (playing Tully) and music director David Brewster were also present in the Spokane Public Radio performance space for live performances of "Margaritaville," "It’s My Job" and "Three Chords" with Spencer and Tindall.

Pittman outlined the show's plot and how it manages to incorporate Buffett's greatest hits. Spencer offered some insight into his career, including his specialization in tap dancing, and Tindall described what it's like having a "parrothead" (i.e., a Buffett fan) in her household and their expectations of the musical.

Escape to Margaritaville opens on August 4 and runs until Aug. 20 at the University High School Theatre (12420 E 32nd Ave) in Spokane Valley. For tickets and more information, visit the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre website.

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre will also be holding its Rising Stars talent showcase on August 12 and 13.