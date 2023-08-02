Aspire Community Theatre's "Singin' in the Rain"

Callie Cabe, Sarah Erickson, Chance Turnbull and Trigger Weddle of Aspire Community Theatre's upcoming production of Singin' in the Rain came into the KPBX studio to talk with E.J. Iannelli about the musical and perform select songs. They were joined in the Spokane Public Radio performance space by the show's music director, Deborah Rambo Sinn.

After the interview opened with Turnbull (in the role of Cosmo Brown) singing “Make 'em Laugh” live in the performance space, Cabe explained how she came to direct the show and the challenges associated with a "massive" musical like this.

Weddle described the show's innovative technical solution to the iconic rain scene, and Erickson and Turnbull talked about their characters as well as their individual relationships with Logan Foster, who's playing Don Lockwood.

The interview closed with Erickson singing "You Are My Lucky Star” as a solo number, which was cut from the original 1952 film but was re-introduced in the musical.

Aspire Community Theatre’s production of Singin’ in the Rain opens this Friday (August 4) and runs through August 13 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center Theater in Coeur d’Alene.

Tickets and more information are available by calling the Aspire box office on (208) 696-4228 or visiting the Aspire Community Theatre website.