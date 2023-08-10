© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
The Writers & Printers Collab: Kismet

By E.J. Iannelli
Published August 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT
Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Emma Noyes and Carl Richardson (L–R) of The Writers & Printers Collab in the SPR performance space
1 of 2  — Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Emma Noyes, Carl Richardson
Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Emma Noyes and Carl Richardson (L–R) of The Writers & Printers Collab in the SPR performance space
Savanna Rothe / Spokane Public Radio
Promotional image for "Kismet" by The Writers and Printers Collab
2 of 2  — Kismet poster
Promotional image for "Kismet" by The Writers and Printers Collab

Printmakers and writers preview an upcoming symposium and fundraising event

Reinaldo Gil Zambrano, Emma Noyes and Carl Richardson joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about the forthcoming Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance Symposium as well as "Kismet," a fundraising event scheduled for August 17.

The Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance Symposium is a regional conference that includes demonstrations, exhibitions, public activities, panel discussions and lectures on printmaking.

The biennial event is coming to Spokane for the first time this year (October 12–14) and includes the participation of the Spokane Print & Publishing Center, the Spokane Public Library, Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, Treatment, Brick West Brewing and the Jundt Art Museum.

Ahead of and in conjunction with the symposium, Brick West Brewing is hosting a fundraiser called "Kismet" by The Writers & Printers Collab. The project features five local printmakers and five local artists who have teamed up to create a series of limited-edition prints.

The writer–printer pairs are: Kevin Haas and Alexandra Teague, Mary Farrell and Thom Caraway, Mel Antuna Hewitt and Sharma Shields, Margot Casstevens and Mark Anderson as well as Richardson and Noyes.

While they were in the studio, Noyes and Richardson described their artistic backgrounds and the work that they had created for the fundraiser. Zambrano talked about the importance of the symposium and why he chose to pair certain printmakers with certain writers.

The Writers & Printers Collab event takes place at Brick West Brewing on Thursday, August 17.

For more information on the fundraiser or the symposium, visit the Rocky Mountain Printmaking Alliance website.

From The Studio PrintmakingLiterature
E.J. Iannelli
