Lilac City Dinner Theater and Stage Left's "Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens"

Rebecca Craven, Bethany Daniels and Karlin Marie Kahler came into the KPBX studio to speak with E.J. Iannelli about a new production of Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens. The disco musical opens this Friday at Charley's Grill & Spirits as part of a joint event between Lilac City Dinner Theater and Stage Left Theater.

Craven is directing and is a longtime champion of the ribald cult musical. She performed in an Alaskan production when the musical was still relatively new. Kahler is playing Bunny Lingus, one of the Space Vixens, and Daniels is playing Chesty Prospects, a plastic smuggler.

The trio talked about the history of the musical, its sci-fi-themed setting and its murder-mystery-style plot. They also offered some background on the characters, including Saucy Jack himself (played by Jerrod Phelps), and how the space at Charley's is being transformed for the dinner theater event.

The interview also featured selections from two of the songs: "Glitter Boots Saved my Life” and “All I Need Is Disco."

Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens opens this Friday (Aug. 18) at Charley’s (801 N. Monroe St.) in Spokane. It runs there until August 27.

Tickets and more information about the show are available at the Stage Left Theater website. Please keep in mind that the suggested age for attendance is 18+ on account of the musical's suggestive themes.