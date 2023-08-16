© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

Lilac City Dinner Theater and Stage Left's "Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published August 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM PDT
Karlin Marie Kahler, Rebecca Craven and Bethany Daniels of Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens in the SPR lobby
Savanna Rothe
/
Spokane Public Radio
Karlin Marie Kahler, Rebecca Craven and Bethany Daniels of Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens in the SPR lobby

The director and cast members preview a dinner theater production of a disco musical

Rebecca Craven, Bethany Daniels and Karlin Marie Kahler came into the KPBX studio to speak with E.J. Iannelli about a new production of Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens. The disco musical opens this Friday at Charley's Grill & Spirits as part of a joint event between Lilac City Dinner Theater and Stage Left Theater.

Craven is directing and is a longtime champion of the ribald cult musical. She performed in an Alaskan production when the musical was still relatively new. Kahler is playing Bunny Lingus, one of the Space Vixens, and Daniels is playing Chesty Prospects, a plastic smuggler.

The trio talked about the history of the musical, its sci-fi-themed setting and its murder-mystery-style plot. They also offered some background on the characters, including Saucy Jack himself (played by Jerrod Phelps), and how the space at Charley's is being transformed for the dinner theater event.

The interview also featured selections from two of the songs: "Glitter Boots Saved my Life” and “All I Need Is Disco."

Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens opens this Friday (Aug. 18) at Charley’s (801 N. Monroe St.) in Spokane. It runs there until August 27.

Tickets and more information about the show are available at the Stage Left Theater website. Please keep in mind that the suggested age for attendance is 18+ on account of the musical's suggestive themes.

Tags
From The Studio Arts & CultureMusical TheaterStage Left TheaterLilac City Dinner Theater
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli