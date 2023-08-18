Sacha's Supper Club's Candlelight Concert: Susana Poretsky

Mezzo soprano Susana Poretsky, singer and promoter Sacha Boutros and pianist Olena Galytska joined E.J. Iannelli in the Spokane Public Radio performance space to talk about the debut of the Candlelight Concert series at the Davenport Hotel tomorrow evening.

Poretsky began by discussing her early years in Ukraine and her repatriation to Israel in 1990. She also offered a bit more detail about some of roles she's performed throughout her career, including Suzuki in Madame Butterfly with the Los Angeles Opera, Carmen with the Fort Worth Opera and Pauline in The Queen of Spades with both the Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera.

Boutros recounted the story of how she and Poretsky met and explained why it was important for her to have Poretsky perform at this new, more intimate event series. The Candlelight Concerts are part of Sacha's Supper Club, which Boutros launched in 2015. A portion of the proceeds from this particular event will go to Thrive International to help Ukrainian refugees.

Along with providing some details on the selections from Bizet, Verdi, Puccini, Donizetti and Strauss that she will perform tomorrow, Poretsky also gave impromptu performances of the "Habanera" from Bizet's Carmen as well as a Ukrainian folk song with Galytska accompanying.

The concert with Poretsky and Galytska takes place tomorrow evening (Saturday, August 19) at the Davenport Hotel.

You can find out more and purchase tickets at the Sacha's Supper Club website or at the Davenport Hotel website under the Events tab.