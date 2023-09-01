Chrysalis Gallery's "#WeDoRecover" show

D.J. Graves and Jason Warr came into the KPBX studio to chat about "#WeDoRecover," a new exhibition featuring the work of artists in various forms of recovery. The exhibition opened yesterday (Aug. 31) at the Chrysalis Gallery.

Graves recapped what has been going on at Chrysalis of late before discussing the specifics of "#WeDoRecover." The show includes around 20 pieces by eight different artists, all of whom are now recovering from substance, sexual and other types of abuse. The nature of the work varies, and despite the theme of recovery, not all of the pieces deal explicitly with that topic.

Warr talked about his work and some of the pieces he has in the show. He was an artist before entering recovery and has always found the creative process to be therapeutic.

After describing some of the work she has in the show, Graves offered some detail on the Second Saturday events in which Chrysalis participates. The upcoming Second Saturday event (Sept. 9) will tie into "#WeDoRecover" by hosting some recovery-oriented community organizations and resources.

"#WeDoRecover" will be at Spokane's Chrysalis Gallery (911 South Monroe) for the entire month of September. Visit the Chrysalis Gallery website for additional details.

