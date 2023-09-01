© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

Chrysalis Gallery's "#WeDoRecover" show

By E.J. Iannelli
Published September 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM PDT
Artists Jason Warr and D.J. Graves in the SPR lobby
1 of 4  — Jason Warr, D.J. Graves
Artists Jason Warr and D.J. Graves in the SPR lobby
E.J. Iannelli / Spokane Public Radio
Jason Warr, "Praying Through Adversity"; acrylic and spray paint on canvas
2 of 4  — Jason Warr, "Praying Through Adversity"
Jason Warr, "Praying Through Adversity"; acrylic and spray paint on canvas
Jason Warr / Chrysalis Gallery
Daniel Lopez, "Bird without Wings"; oil on linen
3 of 4  — Daniel Lopez, "Bird without Wings"
Daniel Lopez, "Bird without Wings"; oil on linen
Daniel Lopez / Chrysalis Gallery
Dallas Jade Graves (left to right), "Running Out of Time" and "(She Has) The Heart of a Saint" (L–R); mixed media
4 of 4  — Dallas Jade Graves (left to right), "Running Out of Time" and "(She Has) The Heart of a Saint"
Dallas Jade Graves (left to right), "Running Out of Time" and "(She Has) The Heart of a Saint" (L–R); mixed media
D.J. Graves / Chrysalis Gallery

Artists D.J. Graves and Jason Warr talk about a recovery-themed exhibition

D.J. Graves and Jason Warr came into the KPBX studio to chat about "#WeDoRecover," a new exhibition featuring the work of artists in various forms of recovery. The exhibition opened yesterday (Aug. 31) at the Chrysalis Gallery.

Graves recapped what has been going on at Chrysalis of late before discussing the specifics of "#WeDoRecover." The show includes around 20 pieces by eight different artists, all of whom are now recovering from substance, sexual and other types of abuse. The nature of the work varies, and despite the theme of recovery, not all of the pieces deal explicitly with that topic.

Warr talked about his work and some of the pieces he has in the show. He was an artist before entering recovery and has always found the creative process to be therapeutic.

After describing some of the work she has in the show, Graves offered some detail on the Second Saturday events in which Chrysalis participates. The upcoming Second Saturday event (Sept. 9) will tie into "#WeDoRecover" by hosting some recovery-oriented community organizations and resources.

"#WeDoRecover" will be at Spokane's Chrysalis Gallery (911 South Monroe) for the entire month of September. Visit the Chrysalis Gallery website for additional details.

Tags
From The Studio Arts & CultureVisual Art
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli