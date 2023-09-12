Symphony Week 2023: Jeff vom Saal, Clinton Webb, James Lowe

Spokane Symphony Music Director James Lowe, Executive Director Jeff vom Saal and Principal Horn Clinton Webb came into the KPBX studio to mark the start of Symphony Week at Spokane Public Radio.

Symphony Week is an annual tradition that puts special focus on the run-up to the Spokane Symphony's forthcoming season.

Speaking with E.J. Iannelli, the trio offered some advance details on the season's nine themed Masterworks concerts. These concerts include "Symphonic Graffiti" (Oct. 7 & 8), "Behold, the Sea" (Nov. 4 & 5) and "Expo '74" (May 11 & 12, 2024) among others. Nearly every concert program features at least one work by contemporary or less-performed composers.

This season also brings new faces to the orchestra, including violinist Sam Thackston, assistant conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg and Webb himself. Webb, a Juilliard grad, gave a brief recap of his career as a musician and also brought a recording of his recent performance of Brahms' Cello Sonata No. 1, transcribed for horn.

Lowe will be returning on Thursday (Sept. 14) and Friday (Sept. 15) of this week with additional guests to talk about the symphony’s educational initiatives and the first Masterworks concert, "A Place Called Home," in more detail.

For more information on the orchestra or the upcoming season, visit the Spokane Symphony's website.