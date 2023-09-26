Rising Tide: An evening of collaborative dance

Monica Mota, CarliAnn Bruner and Melanie Rose Huff joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about a collaborative dance performance called Rising Tide. Rising Tide premieres this week at The Bing Crosby Theater.

Along with fellow collaborators Sarah Glesk and Lexie Powell, the trio of guests will be contributing choreographed pieces and participating in Rising Tide. The five of them represent three different local dance organizations: Quiero Flamenco, Gonzaga University Dance and Vytal Movement Dance. The name of the event was inspired by the proverb, "A rising tide lifts all boats."

Each of the choreographers and dancers spoke about their own and their professional partners' pieces in the performance. Mota offered some background on the genesis of the event and how long it has been in the works.

They also discussed the important collaborative nature of Rising Tide and how it might serve as an indicator of the strength of the local dance scene. A total of 30 adult dancers of various backgrounds and affiliations will be taking part in the event.

There are two performances of Rising Tide, one on Thursday (Sep. 28) and the second on Friday (Sep. 29); both are at the Bing Crosby Theater.

Tickets and more information are available at the Bing Crosby Theater website or by calling (509) 424-0601.