From the Studio: Simone Dinnerstein

Pianist Simone Dinnerstein, returns Spokane to play music of Johannes Brahms with the Gonzaga University Orchestra, her fourth appearance with the ensemble. In advance of her performance of the Brahms' Second Piano Concerto, Simone came to the KPBX studio for a conversation with Jim Tevenan about her history with the music of J. S. Bach, her many distinguished recordings that often center on music by unlikely pairings of composers (such as Philip Glass and Franz Schubert), and the concerto she will play with the GU orchestra.