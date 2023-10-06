From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Masterworks 2 concert, Symphonic Grafitti

From the Studio explores the Spokane Symphony's second Masterworks concert of the season with the help of SSO Music Director James Lowe, Concertmaster Mateusz Wolski and Symphony Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg. The program, selected by orchestra musicians, includes Johannes Brahms' Academic Festival Overture and Camille Saint-Saëns' popular "Organ" Symphony. Also on the program, Tuxedo Vasco de Gama, a piece by young English composer Hannah Kendall, and, with Mateusz Wolski as soloist, Felix Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in e.