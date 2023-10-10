TAC at the Lake's "The Lightning Thief"

Lexi Gibson, Kolya Gonzalez and Nathan Pichette came into the KPBX studio to talk about The Lightning Thief, a musical about the young adult (YA) book character Percy Jackson. The musical opens this weekend at Theatre Arts Center in Liberty Lake.

Gibson is overseeing this show. It's her second time directing, the first having been Tick, Tick... Boom as her senior capstone at Eastern Washington University. Pichette, who recently appeared in Coeur d'Alene Summer Theater's Footloose and Pride and Prejudice as well as EWU's 26 Pebbles, is starring as the musical's hero. Gonzalez, who also has EWU ties, is playing Percy's best friend and protector, Grover.

The musical itself deals with the quests and challenges that Percy and his friends face after discovering that he is related to the gods of Greek mythology. It's based on the novels written by

The guests talked about the music in The Lightning Thief, its various supernatural characters, their individual theater backgrounds and their EWU connections. They also talked about some of the musical's lighter moments. At one point, Kurt Kobain, Janis Joplin and James Brown make an appearance in the Underworld.

The Lightning Thief opens this Friday (Oct. 13) at the Theater Arts Center (22910 E Appleway Ave) in Liberty Lake and runs there until Oct. 29.

For more information, visit the TAC at the Lake website.