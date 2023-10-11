© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Spokane Children's Theatre's "The Wizard of Oz"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published October 11, 2023 at 1:08 PM PDT
Gideon Booz, Adriaan Burger, Maddy Arana, Madison McGivern, Evan Sperry and Lois Robertson (L–R) of Spokane Children's Theatre's The Wizard of Oz in the SPR performance space
Savanna Rothe
/
Spokane Public Radio
Gideon Booz, Adriaan Burger, Maddy Arana, Madison McGivern, Evan Sperry and Lois Robertson (L–R) of Spokane Children's Theatre's The Wizard of Oz in the SPR performance space

Four cast members and the director preview SCT's production of the classic musical

Maddy Arana, Gideon Booz, Adriaan Burger, Madison McGivern and Evan Sperry joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to chat about The Wizard of Oz. A new production of the classic musical opens this weekend at Spokane Children's Theatre.

Arana is directing this show. It's her first time in the director's chair, although she has acted in several previous Spokane Children's Theatre (SCT) productions. She offered some insight into key parts of the production like Toto, the flying monkeys and the musical's "jitterbug" scene.

McGivern, Booz, Burger and Sperry are playing the iconic quartet of Dorothy, the Tin Man, Cowardly Lion and Scarecrow, respectively. They each talked about their past and recent productions with SCT and their different experience with acting. Sperry, for example, has been in many SCT shows, whereas Oz is Booz's first time performing in musical theater.

The four principals opened their From the Studio appearance by singing “If I Were King of the Forest” live in the SPR performance space. Lois Robertson accompanied on piano. To close, McGivern performed "Somewhere over the Rainbow" with Robertson accompanying once again.

The Wizard of Oz opens this Friday (Oct. 13) and runs until October 29 at the Spokane Children’s Theatre (2727 N Madelia St.). There is an ASL interpreted performance on Sunday, October 15.

For tickets or more information, visit the Spokane Children's Theatre's website.

E.J. Iannelli
