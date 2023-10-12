North Idaho Philharmonia Orchestra's concert of Mozart & Schubert

Kent Kimball, executive director of the Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene, and Karin Wedemeyer, founder and executive director of the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint, joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to offer background on the North Idaho Philharmonia Orchestra and its two upcoming concerts this weekend.

The North Idaho Philharmonia Orchestra (NIPH) is an initiative of the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint but aims to engage and showcase talent from around the region. As one of the many collaborations between the two conservatories, Kimball was enlisted to conduct the NIPH's October performances, which feature works by Wolfgang Mozart and Franz Schubert.

The program includes Mozart's "Exsultate, Jubilate" motet (K. 165), his Flute Concerto No. 2 (K. 314) and Schubert's Mozart-inspired Fifth Symphony. Both Wedemeyer and Kimball offered some history of the pieces and described what qualities make them a good fit for the same program.

Wedemeyer also profiled the concert's two soloists: soprano Alanna Dixon and flautist Gosia Dauksza, who are both involved with the Sandpoint conservatory. Dixon is a young talent who is making her debut with this concert.

The North Idaho Philharmonia Orchestra's concerts take place tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 13) at the First Lutheran Church (526 S. Olive Ave) in Sandpoint and on Sunday (Oct. 15) at the First Presbyterian Church (521 Lakeside Ave) in Coeur d’Alene. Both will feature the same program of works by Mozart and Schubert.

To find out more about the concerts or the conservatories, visit the Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene website or the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint website.