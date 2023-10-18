Lake City Playhouse's "Matilda"

Eloise Peltekian, Kynzie Washington and Brooke Wood came into the KPBX studio to tell listeners about a new production of Matilda by Lake City Playhouse. It opens this weekend.

Based on Roald Dahl's children's book of the same name, Matilda is the story of a precocious girl who resolves to stand up to malevolent authority figures.

Wood is the board president of Lake City Playhouse and is directing this production. Peltekian is in the title role, and Washington is playing the sympathetic character of Miss Honey.

The two actors talked about their roles and their experience working on this production. Wood spoke about the show's multiple launches and re-launches as the theater responded to setback after setback. She also described Jeremy Whittington's set design and how they're handling some of the special effects.

The interview opened with Washington and the show's music director, Heather Brown, performing the song "My House" live in the SPR performance space. It closed with Peltekian and Brown performing the act one song "Naughty."

Matilda opens this Friday (Oct. 20) at The Midge and Pepper Smock Family Theater at The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene. It runs there until October 29.

Tickets and more information are available by calling (208) 676-7529 or by visiting the Lake City Playhouse website.