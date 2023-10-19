Suzanne Ostersmith, the chair of Dance and Interdisciplinary Arts at Gonzaga University, and student Clio Tzetos, a freshman double majoring in nursing and dance at GU, came into the KPBX studio to talk about their upcoming fall dance event, Pivot.

Pivot is a celebration of ballet featuring the Gonzaga University Repertory Ballet Company and choreographic works by three guest artists. Ostersmith and Tzetos offered detail on the individual dance pieces as well as the event itself, which took on its "pivot" theme when Ballet Fantastique was unable to perform as intended.

Ostersmith also talked about the lecture she's co-hosting at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture this weekend. It will go into some detail on ballet as an art form and also delve into the dances featured in Pivot specifically.

The lecture takes place this Saturday (Oct. 21) at the MAC. Details on that are available at the MAC's website.

The Pivot dance event takes place on Thursday, October 26 at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. You can find out more about that event at the GU Dance website or purchase tickets at the dedicated ticket link.

NB: Gonzaga Dance's Pivot event should not be confused with the Pivot Spokane storytelling event that takes place on the same evening.