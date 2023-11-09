Gonzaga University's "Spring Awakening"

Students and faculty from Gonzaga University came into the SPR performance space and the KPBX studio to preview their new production of the coming-of-age musical Spring Awakening, which opens next week.

In the studio were Leslie Stamoolis, Gonzaga Theatre Chair, who is producing and designing costumes for the show; Joseph Lyons-Wolf, a member of the Gonzaga Dance faculty, who is the show's director and choreographer; Jadrian Tarver, a member of the Gonzaga Music faculty, who is the show's music director; Hailey O’Hara, an English and Criminology double major, who is cast as the Adult Woman; and Zander Page, a Broadcasting and Theatre Arts double major, who is in the role of Adult Man.

They talked about this production as a large-scale, university-wide undertaking as well as their various contributions to the show. Nearly 100 students are taking part along with faulty members and guest artists.

In the performance space were Sam Morehouse, an English Writing major with a Theatre Arts and Film Studies double minor, who is playing Moritz; Mia Foster, a Sociology major, with a Music, Spanish and Health Equity triple minor, who is playing Martha; and Ellie Williams, an International Studies major with a Spanish minor, who is playing Ilse. Christian Skok of the Gonzaga Music Department accompanied on piano.

Prior to the interview, they performed a selection of excerpts from "The Dark I Know Well," "Don't Do Sadness" and "Blue Wind" live in SPR's performance space. To close, they performed "Song of Purple Summer."

Gonzaga University’s new production of Spring Awakening opens on Thursday, November 16 at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center and runs there until Sunday, Nov. 19. Tickets are available now at the Gonzaga Ticket Center.