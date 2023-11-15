Members of the Spokane-based salsa band Son Dulce—namely, Riley Gray, Lauren McKinley, Brendan McMurphy, Jennifer Vigil and Nicolas Vigil—came into the Spokane Public Radio performance space to talk about the history of the band and perform select songs from their repertoire.

Although Son Dulce typically performs as a 12-piece, on this occasion they slimmed to a quintet. Bandleader and vocalist Jennifer Vigil said that the smaller size is a fairly new experience for the group, which has gravitated toward a full big-band sound in the past.

Vigil gave a brief rundown of the band's history and her focus on building community through music and dance. Creating a sense of belonging, she said, is important to her. She has worked in the healthcare industry for many years and sees considerable overlap between music and wellbeing.

With McMurphy on trumpet and flugelhorn, McKinley on guiro, Gray on piano and Nicolas Vigil on congas, the group performed two songs: "Veinte Años" (Twenty Years) and "La Muerte" (Death). Jennifer Vigil shared a personal anecdote about "Veinte Años" that illustrated how their music can resonate with listeners.

Currently, Son Dulce's next scheduled concert is in February 2024. But there may be holiday and New Year's Eve appearances in the works. Keep an eye on the Son Dulce website and social media for announcements.