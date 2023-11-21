Spokane Children's Theatre's "Elf – The Musical"

Charlie Duggan, JoAnne Emery and Erin and Molly Luttermoser came into the KPBX studio as well as the Spokane Public Radio performance space to preview Spokane Children’s Theatre’s new production of Elf – The Musical.

Duggan and Molly Luttermoser are playing Buddy and Jovie, respectively. Erin is Molly's mother and is performing as part of the ensemble. Emery is directing.

In addition to the director and cast talking about the experience of "ice skating" (read: rollerblading) onstage, Erin Luttermoser discussed her involvement in SCT and this production as a parent. The guests also shed some light on the many songs that are unique to the musical, such as “Sparklejollytwinklejingley” and “Nobody Cares About Santa.”

Ahead of the interview, Molly Luttermoser sang "Never Fall in Love (with an Elf)" in the SPR performance space with Lois Robertson accompanying on piano. Robertson also accompanied Duggan when he performed "World's Greatest Dad" live at the close of the interview.

Elf – The Musical opens this Friday (Nov. 24) runs at the Spokane Children’s Theatre (2727 N Madelia St.) until December 17.

For tickets and more information, visit the Spokane Children’s Theatre website or call their box office at (509) 328-4886.