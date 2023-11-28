University High School's "The Addams Family"

Heather Brown and students Kellen Deyarmin, Ben Reincke and Braeden Rowland sat down in the KPBX studio with E.J. Iannelli to talk about their school's new production of The Addams Family. The musical based on Charles Addams' unconventional gothic family opens at University High School this week.

Brown is both the director and music director of this production. Rowland is stage manager. Deyarmin is playing Uncle Fester, and Reincke is playing Gomez.

Rowland talked about his backstage role and his extracurricular involvement with Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, which for many years has called the University High School stage home. Deyarmin shed some light on his eccentric character and Fester's quest for love. Reincke discussed his character, too, as well as the back-to-back songs that he sings in this musical.

In addition to explaining some of the involvement of local theater professionals in this show, Brown spoke to her choice of The Addams Family and its Latin-influenced songbook.

Prior to the interview, Ashlyn Barlow (as Wednesday) and Tyler Heal (as Pugsley) sang the first-act song “Pulled” accompanied by Brown on piano. To close, Ash Williams (as Morticia) and Emily Dillabough (as Alice Beineke) sang "Secrets" live in the SPR performance space, accompanied once again by Brown.

The Addams Family opens this Thursday (Nov. 30) at University High School (12420 E 32nd Ave) in Spokane Valley. It runs there until December 9.

Advance tickets and more information are available at uhs.ludus.com.