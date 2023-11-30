Kent Kimball, the executive director of the Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene, braved the start of the snowy season to join E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio and talk about this weekend's second annual performance of Handel’s Messiah.

Kimball offered some background on this year's concert and why it's important to him and the North Idaho community to maintain this holiday tradition.

Performing this year are a chorus of 52 singers and a 22-piece orchestra. Alto Amanda Glover is returning this year alongside three new soloists, including Tobin Eyestone (tenor) and Steven Mortier (bass).

The soprano Madison Leonard, who grew up in North Idaho, is also returning to the area for this concert. Kimball outlined her career in professional opera and explained how she came to take part. The discussion was bookended by two recordings of Leonard's singing: "Prendi per me sei libero" (from Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore with Seattle Opera) and "Presentation of the Rose" (from R. Strauss' Der Rosenkavalier with the Philharmonia Orchestra).

As a warmup to the Messiah concert, Coeur d’Alene Youth Choir will sing holiday carols just before the show.

The Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene's Messiah takes place at 3pm on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the North Idaho College campus.

Tickets and more information are available at the Music Conservatory of Coeur d’Alene's website.