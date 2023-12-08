Northwest BachFest's "Sibling Revelry"

Zuill Bailey, cellist and artistic director of Northwest BachFest, was accompanied by violinist Helen Kim in the KPBX studio as they spoke to E.J. Iannelli about this weekend's "Sibling Revelry" concert.

The concert showcases Zuill and Helen as well as their siblings, violinist Allison Bailey and pianist Michael Kim, in a program of piano quartets. Allison took up viola specifically for this project.

Both Helen and Zuill talked about their formative musical households and their relationships to their respective siblings as children and as adults. They also described how that relationship informs their playing today.

They also highlighted some of the things to watch and listen for in each of the three works they'll be performing: Gustav Mahler's Quartet Movement for Piano, Violin, Viola and Cello in A Minor, Wolfgang Mozart's Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478 and Robert Schumann's Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 47.

Immediately prior to the interview, Zuill and Helen performed Norwegian violinist Johan Halvorsen’s arrangement of the fiery Passacaglia from George Frideric Handel's Harpsichord Suite in G minor (HWV 432) live in the SPR performance space.

There are two performances of "Sibling Revelry" this weekend — one in Coeur d’Alene, another in Spokane.

The Coeur d'Alene concert takes place on Saturday, December 9 at the Historic Northern Pacific Depot (201 N Third Street). However, that event is currently sold out.

The Spokane "Sibling Revelry" concert is on Sunday, December 10 at Barrister Winery (1213 W Railroad Ave). Barrister is an all-ages venue, and students are welcome.

Links to tickets and more information about the events can be found at the Northwest BachFest website.