Heading into the long Christmas weekend, singer-songwriter Jacob Rountree came into the KPBX studio to talk about his music and share a few songs on acoustic guitar.

Rountree is now based on Bozeman, Montana but grew up in Spokane, where he returns regularly to perform and visit family.

To give listeners a sampling of his catalogue, Rountree performed "Small Hands" from his 2018 debut The Common Hour, his recently released single "First Avenue" and the forthcoming song "Tip of the Scale."

Between songs, Rountree talked about why he chose to pursue a music career after studying mechanical engineering, some of the plaudits he's received in Bozeman and how he's begun augmenting his solo sound with a group of regional musicians known as The Somethings.

Two of those musicians, Cole Thorne and Lane King, joined Rountree on his recent Inland Sessions appearance on KSPS.

Rountree will be releasing new songs in the coming months, likely followed by an album release in spring of 2024 to follow up his second full-length, As I See It (2022).

To hear more of Jacob Rountree's music and stay up to date with his upcoming releases, visit his website.