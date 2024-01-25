Whitworth University strings instructor and Coeur d'Alene Symphony concertmaster Phil Baldwin came into the KPBX studio in his capacity as artistic director and conductor of the Spokane Youth Symphony to talk about this weekend's concert, "The Nature of Music"

The Spokane Youth Symphony actually comprises four core groups: Spokane Youth Strings (led by John Marshall), the Sinfonietta (led by Jerilynn Harris), the Philharmonic (led by Roberta Bottelli) and the SYSO proper.

Baldwin explained the organization's progressive structure and how young musicians are able to move up the ranks as they hone their skills.

The upcoming concert on Sunday features all four groups performing distinct but commonly themed programs. The combined program includes lesser-known as well as popular works by Grieg, Vaughan Williams, Beethoven, Holst, Copland, Tchaikovsky and film music from Pirates of the Caribbean.

One concert piece that Baldwin focused on was Soon Hee Newbold's "Alpha and Omega," which was originally commissioned by the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony. The Spokane Youth Symphony will be taking the piece "back" to Colorado Springs later this year when they visit the CSYS.

Baldwin also offered a peek ahead to Spokane Youth Symphony performances later this year, including a homecoming-style 75th anniversary concert in November that will feature SYSO musicians past and present. Alumni of the SYSO are encouraged to reach out to info@spokaneyouthsymphony.org if they'd like to participate.

The Spokane Youth Symphony’s "The Nature of Music" concert takes place on Sunday, January 28 at The Fox Theater in downtown Spokane. It's part of their 2023-2024 concert season, titled "Celebrate Spokane!"

Links to tickets and more information are available at the Spokane Youth Symphony website.