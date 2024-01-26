Spokane String Quartet's winter 2024 concert

Spokane Symphony concertmaster and Spokane String Quartet first violinist Mateusz Wolski came into the KPBX studio to chat with E.J. Iannelli about the chamber ensemble's concert this weekend.

The program for this winter concert by the SSQ includes Florence Price's String Quartet No. 1 in G Major, Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 18, No. 6 and Felix Mendelssohn's String Quartet in F Minor, Op. 80.

Wolski delved into some of the historical background of each work as well as the qualities about them that he appreciates as both a performer and a listener. In his discussion of the Price quartet, he made the distinction between works that sing and works that dance, which informed the following discussion of the Beethoven piece.

This concert—and in particular, the performance of the Mendelssohn quartet—is dedicated to Leonard Byrne, who was the Spokane Symphony's principal and only tubist for close to fifty years. Byrne was close to many of the SSQ musicians and his wife, Helen, has been the ensemble's longtime cellist.

For this concert, John Michel, a cello professor at Central Washington University, will be stepping in for Helen.

This SSQ winter 2024 concert takes place on Sunday, January 28 at The Bing Crosby Theater. For tickets or more information about the program, head to the Spokane String Quartet's website.