Gonzaga Dance hosts Pacific Northwest Ballet

Susanne Ostersmith, chair of dance and interdisciplinary arts at Gonzaga University, came into the KPBX studio this morning to talk with E.J. Iannelli about upcoming events on the Gonzaga Dance calendar, including the arrival of Pacific Northwest Ballet in two weeks' time.

Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) is a critically acclaimed, internationally recognized ballet company. They will be bringing two dozen dancers to Gonzaga's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center in mid-February for a performance of mixed repertory dances. Some of the pieces will be the pas de deux from Swan Lake and dances choreographed by Twyla Tharp among other well-known figures in the ballet community.

Ostersmith offered some insight into several pieces on the PNB program as well as her own professional history with the organization.

Additionally, she provided information the upcoming Celebrate EveryBODY Screendance Film Festival. This annual event features video-based dance works from universities around the world. The screenings will be followed by a live feedback session with adjudicators.

Pacific Northwest Ballet comes to the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga campus on Friday and Saturday, February 16 and 17. The Celebrate EveryBODY Screendance Film Festival is at the same venue on Tuesday, February 13.

Tickets for both events are at the shortlink bit.ly/TicketCenterDance.