YunJung Park performs Brahms piano pieces

Pianist YunJung Park returned to the Spokane Public Radio performance space this morning ahead of her concerts this weekend with cellist Kevin Heckmatpanah. Together they'll be performing Johannes Brahms' violin sonatas transcribed for cello and piano.

For this solo From the Studio appearance, Park performed three selections from Brahms's Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118: the Intermezzo in A minor, the Intermezzo in A major and the Ballade in G minor.

Between pieces, she and host E.J. Iannelli spoke briefly about how she and Heckmatpanah came to join forces for this concert, why they chose these transcriptions of the violin sonatas, and the appeal of Brahms' music.

Park and Heckmatpanah will play as a duo this Saturday (Feb. 10, 4pm) at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on the Gonzaga University campus. They will perform the same program on Sunday (Feb. 11, 3pm) at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

More information on the Gonzaga event is available at the GU Music website or by calling (509) 313-6733.